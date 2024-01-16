Pogoy cherishes PBA return

CEBUANO hoops star Roger Pogoy is cherishing his return to the PBA after sitting out several months due to a health condition called myocarditis.

His return was timely as the Talisay City native recorded 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes of playingtime to help the Tropang Giga defeat Phoenix 116-96 and formalize their entry into the quarterfinal round on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Pogoy considers his return as nothing short of a miracle.

“First, because the doctor initially said six months, so it’s really a miracle, and I thank the Lord for it. Because when I had another MRI, they didn’t see anything anymore, so it’s really a miracle because He expedited it,” Pogoy was quoted in Tagalog in a report on Spin.ph.

The University of Cebu product couldn’t help but feel concerned about the future of his career after doctors diagnosed him with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can impact the heart’s ability to pump blood.

“First of all, I was shocked and down because I had just come from the World Cup. I came from the highest level of basketball there, and then suddenly I was down,” Pogoy shared.

“But I couldn’t do anything, it was already there. What I did was just pray. I said to the Lord, ‘You take care of me. If You bring me back, whatever Your plan is, I trust in You.’”

However, he was surprised to learn that a second MRI test conducted showed no more symptoms of the aforementioned condition. He was already cleared to play in December but took some time to get his conditioning up to speed first before engaging in an actual PBA game.

Pogoy’s presence will be crucial for TNT as they face off against the top-seeded Magnolia in the next round.