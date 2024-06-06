Pokémon theme song singer Jason Paige to perform live at TOPS

AMERICAN singer, songwriter, producer, and actor best known for singing the first theme song for the English version of the Pokémon TV series, Jason Paige, will visit Cebu for the first time.

Calling all Pokémon fans, come and see Jason in person at the most iconic landmark in Cebu, TOPS, for a special meet and greet this coming Sunday, June 9, from 5 p.m. onwards at the The Circle Viewing Deck.

Grab the chance to see him perform live which will surely transport all Pokémon fans back to their childhood!

The first 10 fans will get the chance to have their pictures taken with Jason Paige and have his autograph for FREE.

Don’t miss this chance to meet “The OG Voice of A Generation” with his special guest, electronic dance music DJ and mashup personality -- Kuya Magik!

The meet and greet is inclusive of the P100 entrance fee to TOPS. (PR)