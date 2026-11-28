POKWANG and Cristy Fermin both couldn’t hold back their feelings over Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s call for every Filipino to contribute P170,598.03 to pay off the Philippines’ debt, which is set to reach P19.6 trillion.

“Why will you make us pay when it’s the thieves who should return the money? Those who extorted and stole the people’s money, they’re the ones who should pay. Why us?” Cristy ranted on her program “Cristy Ferminute.”

“You stole it, and we’re the ones who’ll pay? What is this, are you fooling us?” the showbiz host added.

Pokwang reacted the same way, asking why Filipinos should chip in when it’s those in government who greatly benefited from money that should have gone to the people.

She said that with the government corruption issue dragging on for so long, Filipinos have long since lost their trust in them.

“So now, what about this talk of donating, of all of us chipping in? Go on, how will you win people’s trust these days? Words!” she said.

“You’re silencing us. Why? Why? Whatever I say here on my socmed, I don’t care. I’m a Filipino citizen. If it’s your right to bash, your right to mock, then it’s my right to air my feelings because I’m Filipino too,” Pokwang fired back. / TRC S