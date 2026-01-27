Pokwang reportedly replaced as judge on GMA dance show

COMEDIAN and television host Pokwang has reportedly been replaced as a judge on the second season of GMA Network’s dance reality competition “Stars on the Floor,” hosted by Alden Richards.

According to reports, Pokwang was initially set to return as one of the show’s judges but was later replaced by actor Rayver Cruz.

Speculation surrounding her removal points to disagreements over talent fees, an issue that previously led to her exit from the GMA morning program “TiktoClock.” No official statement has been released by the network regarding the matter.

Cruz will reportedly join returning judges Marian Rivera and SB19’s Coach Jay, who were also part of the judging panel during the show’s first season.

Meanwhile, online discussions have raised questions about Pokwang’s possible return to ABS-CBN, though this has not been confirmed. The comedian has also recently drawn attention due to negative publicity involving a road rage incident linked to a family member. / TRC S