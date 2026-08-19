Pokwang, Ruby Ruiz tie for Best Actress at Cinemalaya

THE biggest winner at the Cinemalaya 2026 awards night was “Mag-iina,” which took home six Balanghai trophies, including Best Feature-Length Film and Best Director.

Pokwang, for “2 Valid IDs,” and Ruby Ruiz, for “Status: Rejected,” tied for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, Martin del Rosario was named Best Actor for his role as a gay man in “Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam.”

Singer-actress Bituin Escalante won Best Supporting Actress for “A.Ni.Mal.”

Child actors Lucas Andalio of “Mag-iina” and KD Omalin of “Hand of God” also tied for Best Supporting Actor.

The cast of “Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam,” led by Martin del Rosario, Miguel Odron, Yayo Aguila and Jeffrey Quizon, received the Best Ensemble Performance award.

“Mag-iina” also won Best Screenplay and Best Musical Score, while “Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam” took home Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Sound.

The Cinemalaya 2026 awards night was held at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. / TRC