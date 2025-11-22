Poland blanks PH squad, 6-0

THE Philippines had a disappointing start to its campaign in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025, suffering a 0-6 loss to Poland in Group A on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at the PhilSports Arena in Manila.

The Polish side struck early with a sixth-minute goal from Julia Basta.

After being slapped with a yellow card, Natalia Matuszewska made it 2-0 for Poland with an 18th-minute goal. Julia Szostak hit the back of the net for Poland in the 22nd minute, followed by another goal from Basta a minute later for a brace.

Lanie Ortillo made a crucial mistake in the second half of the match with an own goal in the 25th minute to give Poland a commanding 5-0 lead.

Klaudia Dyminska finished off the Philippines with a goal in the 29th minute.

In the other Group A match, Argentina demolished Morocco, 6-0.

Argentina and Poland sit atop the group standings with three points each, while Philippines and Morocco are at the bottom half with no points.

The Philippine squad is headed by Filipina5 mainstays Katrina Guillo, Isabella Flanigan, and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Rounding out the roster are 17-year-old goalkeeper Samantha Hughes, Kayla Santiago, Cathrine Graversen, Judy Connolly, Charisa Lemoran, Rocelle Mendano, Dionesa Tolentin, Alisha del Campo, Lanie Ortillo, Regine Rebosura, and Isabella Bandoja. / EKA