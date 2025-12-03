Police, agencies conduct walk-through to secure Sinulog 2026 solemn procession

THE Cebu City Police Office, together with the Cebu City Transportation Office, the security team of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, and other government agencies, conducted a walk-through of the route for the upcoming Sinulog 2026 solemn procession.

The inspection was conducted around 5 a.m. Wednesday, December 3, 2025, and was led by Councilor Philip Zafra, vice chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Safety.

Joining the inspection were the Anti-Mendicancy Board, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Probe team, and other City Government departments involved in ensuring the security of Sinulog activities.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, city police chief, said that during the walk-through, he was accompanied by the chiefs of all 13 police stations because the route, which passes through Natalio Bacalso, turns onto V. Rama, then onto B. Rodriguez, and continues to General Maxilom Avenue before returning to the Basilica, is new to them.

During the walk-through, they identified potential hazards for Catholic devotees participating in the procession, including open manholes and sidewalk obstructions that should be cleared by the Probe team. They also focused on possible choke points along the route.

“So during sa inspection, we identified possible risk to public safety, that includes kining mga open manholes karon. I-repair kuno nila dayon katong nakit-an nga open manholes. Obstruction sa sidewalks ipa tangtang nila tong nag obstruct, then identification sa possible choke points kanang gikan sa daku nga dan mogamay siya," said Ylanan.

(So during the inspection, we identified possible risks to public safety, including these open manholes. They will be repaired immediately. Sidewalk obstructions will be removed, and we also identified possible choke points, such as areas where the road narrows from a wide street to a smaller one.)

After the inspection, Ylanan said the next step will be a series of security briefings to ensure proper coordination between the police and other government agencies for the Sinulog festival next year.

The city police aim to prevent any incidents during the solemn procession and on the day of the Sinulog grand parade.

Ylanan also called a meeting with security officers from various establishments in the city to encourage them to help monitor and prevent criminal activity during the holiday season and Sinulog events.

Security personnel were given guidance on how to identify criminals and prevent crimes during the festivities. (AYB)