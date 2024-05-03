Police aim for zero crime during CVIRAA

AUTHORITIES are targeting to have zero crimes during the weeklong Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Cebu City from May 4 to 9, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), police personnel will be sent to the different venues throughout the city where the competitions will be held.

Last May 1, Bohol athletes began to arrive. They are now housed at the Lahug elementary and high schools.

CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog will be the site task group commander of the event, with Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin as the overall commander.

Rafter said the PRO 7 will be the overall in charge of the security since the sports events will be held in multiple locations such as the City of Naga for athletics event and the Cebu Technological University in Danao City for the steeplechase and pole vault competitions.

“With the support of our LGUs (local government unit), so far all systems are ready to go for the CVIRAA,” Rafter said.

An augmentation force has already been dispatched to Cebu City by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 and the Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City police offices.

The PRO 7 did not provide security in billeting sites since the different sports delegates have their own police escorts.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire have been tasked to handle emergency response.

Additionally, the PRO 7 has K9 unit that will respond to alarms when necessary. / TPT