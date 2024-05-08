Police: Anti-criminality operations net 514 persons in Central Visayas

UP TO 514 individuals were taken into custody during the week-long anti-criminality operations that took place throughout the Central Visayas from April 28 to May 4, 2024, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said 176 of those arrested were linked to illegal drug activity, 323 to illegal gambling and 15 to illegal gun possession.

The police also confiscated illegal drugs valued at P18.6 million and 113 unlicensed firearms. (AYB, TPT)