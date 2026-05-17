Police arrest 12 suspects in anti-illegal gambling drive

TWELVE individuals, including three alleged coordinators, were arrested during a weeklong anti-illegal gambling campaign against the numbers game swertres conducted by the Cebu Police Provincial Office this month.

The operations were carried out in Bogo City and the towns of Pinamungajan, Catmon, Boljoon and Badian, resulting in the arrest of alleged coordinators and ushers involved in the illegal gambling activity.

Police operatives recovered betting stubs, tally sheets, lists of remittance transactions, gambling paraphernalia, ballpens and cash believed to be proceeds from swertres operations.

Among the items seized were P3,000 in alleged betting proceeds from one suspect, along with smaller amounts ranging from P120 to P1,150 recovered from others arrested in separate operations.

The suspects will be charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 9287, the law that penalizes illegal gambling operations such as swertres.

Police said the campaign forms part of continuing efforts to dismantle illegal gambling activities in Cebu Province and discourage residents from participating in the operations. / GPL