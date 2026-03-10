Police arrest 2 men for separate abuse cases against minors

POLICE arrested a 55-year-old man Monday night, March 9, 2026, after he allegedly molested his 12-year-old daughter inside their home in City of Naga, southern Cebu.

The suspect, identified by the police by his alias Chris, is now in custody at the city’s police station.

A neighbor called the police at 7:20 p.m. to report the abuse. Two officers responded and arrested the father at his residence.

The suspect’s other children told investigators that their father came home drunk and angry. He grabbed an electric fan and struck the victim on the buttocks.

He ordered the other children to sleep in their room before approaching the girl.

The victim said her father molested her while threatening to kill her if she made a noise. At the police station, the girl identified her father as the attacker.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development evaluated the victim for psychological trauma. Police are preparing charges against

the suspect.

In a separate case, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a 37-year-old motorcycle-for-hire driver in Tondo, Manila, for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl from Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Col. John Guiagul, CIDG-National Capital Region chief, said in a press conference Tuesday, March 10, that officers arrested the suspect on March 9, as he disembarked from a boat at the Manila

port area.

Guiagui said the suspect fled after the incident on March 7 and went to his father in southern Cebu. After Cebu City police approached the father, he gave the suspect P6,000 to escape.

Coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard, authorities checked the passenger manifest and found the suspect traveled from Bacolod City to Pier 4 in Manila. Cebu City police and the CIDG arrested him upon arrival.

Guiagui said the suspect and the victim are neighbors. The suspect had given the girl money on several occasions before taking her to a grassy area in their barangay on March 7, where he raped her after a final payment

of P200.

After the assault, the suspect asked another motorcycle-for-hire driver to take the victim home to avoid a police checkpoint.

The victim remains in a hospital for treatment after suffering from bleeding. / AYB, TPM / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES