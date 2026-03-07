Police arrest 4 in illegal LPG operation

FOUR individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation against an illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling operation at around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Barangay Tonggo, San Fernando in southern Cebu.

The operation, conducted by members of the San Fernando Police Station, targeted a store engaged in the illegal refilling of LPG and the sale of butane without a permit from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The arrested suspects were identified as Angelito Abarquez Mag-usara, 33, a resident of Anislag in the town of Pinamungajan; Brian John Abarquez Mag-usara, 18; Flaviano Mag-usara, 65; and Henry Pardillo, 20, all residents of Toledo City.

Seized items

Police confiscated boxes of butane canisters and large LPG tanks used in the refilling operation.

According to Maj. Michael Gingoyon, chief of the San Fernando Police Station, their office received a complaint regarding an illegal LPG refilling station operating without a license from the DOE.

Authorities conducted validation and intelligence-driven surveillance, which confirmed the information. Residents in the area had also complained about the operation, citing the risk of a possible fire, prompting authorities to take action.

During the buy-bust operation, the store failed to present documents proving that its refilling of butane canisters was legal, leading to the arrest of the four suspects for violating Republic Act 11592, or the LPG Industry Regulation Act. / AYB