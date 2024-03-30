Police arrest armed man in Lapu

OPERATIVES of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit took into custody a man for carrying an unlicensed gun.

The arrest took place around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Sitio Langob, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police identified the suspect as Cleave Villarosa Ardiente, 19, of Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

Seized from him were a .357 Magnum revolver and P500 in buy-bust money.

According to Capt. Nigel Sanoy, CIDG Mandaue chief, they conducted the operation in response to complaints that the suspect always carried a gun.

A background check also showed that the suspect had stabbed someone in the past, but he got away with it because the victim did not file a case against him.

Police also discovered that Ardiente was a notorious thief. Because of these, authorities carried out a buy-bust operation in line with the CIDG’s “Oplan Paglalansag Omega” and were able to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect will be charged with violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, for illegal possession of firearms. (AYB, TPT)