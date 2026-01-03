Police arrest ex-con in P850K drug bust

AN EX-CONVICT who allegedly returned to the illegal drug trade was arrested in a buy-bust operation at Sitio BSJCO, Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City, at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Personnel of Parian Police Station 1 identified the suspect as Jesus Solite Robaro, 56, a painter residing on Kamagong St., Barangay Lahug. Robaro is also known by the alias “Jessie.”

Police seized a block of suspected shabu weighing approximately 125 grams. The haul has an estimated standard drug price of P850,000.

Officers turned over the confiscated evidence to the Cebu City Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

Parian police said Jessie was under surveillance for a week after his name surfaced as a suspected distributor in the area.

Investigators launched the operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 after monitoring the suspect’s activities.

Records show Jessie was previously arrested in 2020 for illegal drug charges and was released in June 2025.

He allegedly resumed selling shabu after his release, operating in Lorega, T. Padilla and nearby barangays.

Jessie reportedly sold up to 100 grams of shabu per week. He allegedly obtained his supply from a source inside the prison.

Cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspect, who remains in the custody of the Parian Police Station. / AYB