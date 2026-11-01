Police arrest man, 72, wanted for rape

A 72-YEAR-OLD man on Lapu-Lapu City’s wanted list was arrested on Olango Island on Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2026, on a charge of statutory rape.

A tracker team from Police Station 1 served a warrant of arrest on the suspect around 6:10 p.m. in Barangay Talima after monitoring him and gathering intelligence.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) said the suspect ranked first on the city’s list of wanted persons.

The warrant was issued by Judge Jose Alfonso Gomos, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Family Court Branch 5 in Lapu-Lapu City. Bail was set at P180,000.

LCPO Director Col. Agosto Daskeo commended the arresting team for the operation.

Daskeo said the arrest showed the police office’s resolve to go after wanted persons and bring them before the proper courts.

“The LCPO remains committed to serving the public with integrity, professionalism and accountability,” Daskeo said.

“We will continue to pursue wanted persons in accordance with the law and ensure that justice is served while protecting the rights of every individual,” he added. / DPC