‘Police asset’ shot dead in Barangay Mambaling

A SUSPECTED police asset was shot to death at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Sitio San Juan, Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Dexter Pinili Cuizon, 43, a local.

Cuizon sustained gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of his body.

Mark Jedrick Alvarez alias MJ, an ex-drug convict from Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, along with a certain Balo, were tagged as responsible for the crime.

According to Police Major Efren Diaz, the chief of Mambaling Police Station, the two suspects quickly ran towards the seawall of Duljo Fatima after the shooting.

Diaz stated the victim was shot by Alvarez because he believed Cuizon was a police asset.

Cuizon had just resided in the area as he was looking for a job.

The Mambaling police described Alvarez as a hitman of a drug personality and responsible for several shooting occurrences that took place in areas under their jurisdiction.

Alvarez was also identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a live-in couple in Sitio Micabaja, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, last August 25, 2024,

The other day, he was pursued by the police but he eluded arrest. (AYB, TPT)