Police assistance desks to be installed for class opening

ALL schools in Central Visayas will have police assistance desks (PADs), which will be set up by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure the safety of students during the opening of school year 2024-2025.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare said Tuesday, July 23, 2024, that the PNP is taking the opening of classes seriously as they want to "make sure that the students are safe in their studies."

"During the opening, we will be establishing Police Assistance Desks in all schools. Ang tanang eskuylahan butangan natog PADs to make sure nga kung naay security concerns, naa dayoy maduolan ang atong mga ginikanan or ang atong mga students or pupils," Pelare said.

There are 3,854 schools in Central Visayas that will open starting on July 29. Of these schools, around 600 are private institutions.

Pelare said that for the opening of classes, the PNP has joined in Brigada Eskwela and conducted meetings with Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA).

He said PRO 7 Director Anthony Aberin instructed the station commanders to visit and meet the PTAs.

Pelare also called for the help of the community as they conduct their security duties.

"Kung naa moy mamatikdan nga suspetsyadong mga tawo or suspicious person, or mga incident nga gikinahanglan of police assistance, please feel free to report it immediately to the police," he said. (Marianne Arias, HNU intern)