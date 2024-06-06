Police awaiting autopsy results to find out cause of elderly couple’s deaths

THE Labangon Police Station is awaiting the findings of the autopsy performed on the elderly couple who were discovered dead inside their house in Rosalina Village, Barangay Labangon in Cebu City, at around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The husband, who was 95 years old, and the wife, who was 85, were discovered dead in their room.

The victims' bodies had undergone autopsies to ascertain whether foul play had a role in their deaths and to ascertain why they died simultaneously while holding hands.

The couple's nephew, who also owns the house, claims that as he got ready to pay them a visit, he noticed that many flies were flying inside the house and that no one had welcomed him.

He dialed the Labangon Police Station right away, and when the officers arrived, they saw the two laying lifeless through the window of the room.

The front and back doors of the house were closed, therefore no evidence of another person entering the property to possibly perpetrate the crime was found, according to Police Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of the Labangon Police Station, during their on-site inquiry.

