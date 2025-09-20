Police backs ordinance against ‘half-nakedness’

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has expressed support for a proposed ordinance that seeks to prohibit indecent exposure or appearing half-naked in public places.

Citing the need to uphold public order, cultural values and community standards of propriety, the CCPO in a position paper submitted to the City Council said the proposed “Public Decency and Attire Ordinance of Cebu City” falls within the legitimate exercise of police power granted to local government units under the Local Government Code.

“Requiring proper attire in public is generally seen as a reasonable regulation for public order and decency and not as an infringement on fundamental rights,” the CCPO said.

The measure, endorsed during an executive briefing with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu City last July 7, 2025, aims to set clear standards on what constitutes indecent exposure or inappropriate attire in public areas.

Under the draft ordinance, no person shall appear half-naked or indecently exposed in public spaces, which include parks, streets, markets, terminals, malls and government buildings.

Exceptions will be made for beaches, swimming pools, sports facilities and cultural events where such attire is deemed appropriate.

The ordinance defines “half-naked or indecently exposed” as exposing the upper torso or wearing garments such as underwear, sheer clothing that reveals intimate areas, or going bare-chested outside of designated venues.

Exemptions are also provided for individuals within private property not visible to the public, as well as for religious, theatrical, artistic, or cultural performances and medical emergencies.

Violators will face escalating penalties:

First offense – Verbal warning and orientation on public decency standards.

Second offense – P1,000 fine.

Third offense – P3,000 fine and/or community service.

Fourth and subsequent offenses – P5,000 fine and possible referral for behavioral counseling

The CCPO, the Cebu City Anti-Indecency Board and deputized barangay enforcement teams will be tasked to implement the ordinance, while the City Legal Office will handle disputes or appeals.

In its position paper, the CCPO recommended that the ordinance include clear and objective definitions of prohibited acts to prevent arbitrary enforcement.

It also suggested a graduated penalty system starting with non-punitive measures, along with exemptions for cultural and religious practices.

“The proposed ordinance, if enacted and implemented with due regard for legal requirements and fairness, will contribute to a safer, more respectful and family-friendly environment in Cebu City,” the CCPO said. / CAV