Police: Bar exams in Cebu end peacefully

THE three-day Bar Examinations in Cebu City concluded in an orderly manner on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, with a heavy police presence ensuring the safety of examinees and thousands of their supporters.

The successful security operation prevented major traffic disruptions and maintained public order around the University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak campus, one of 14 national testing centers.

By the numbers

Almost 200 police officers were deployed for security and traffic management.

More than 1,000 supporters , including friends and relatives, gathered outside the campus on the final day.

A 100-meter radius liquor ban was strictly enforced around the venue. An anti-noise ordinance was also implemented to avoid disturbing the examinees.

The Police Regional Office 7 praised the Cebu City Police for the successful security implementation and coordination with partner agencies.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” said Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, chief of police in Central Visayas. “We are proud to stand alongside our community to ensure a smooth and incident-free conclusion to this year’s Bar Examinations.” / AYB