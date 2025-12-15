Police boosts security for Misa de Gallo in Mandaue City

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has intensified its security deployment for the nine-day Misa de Gallo to ensure public safety throughout the holiday season.

According to MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, police personnel have been fully prepared and deployed starting on the first night of the dawn mass with security operations set to continue daily until Christmas and through the New Year.

“The Mandaue City Police Office is ready for the deployment of our personnel starting tonight for Simbang Gabi and for the nine days leading up to Christmas during the Misa de Gallo,” Villaro said.

She said police are securing at least 10 identified churches across Mandaue City, as well as gymnasiums being used as alternative venues for the early morning masses.

Security coverage has also been extended to malls, public markets, and other areas where large crowds are expected.

In terms of manpower, Villaro said more than 300 police personnel have already been deployed, with additional officers placed on standby in case reinforcement is needed.

“We have maximized the deployment of our personnel. While there is no final figure yet, we currently have more than 300 officers deployed, with others on standby should the need arise,” she said.

Villaro added that deployment levels are subject to daily adjustments depending on the assessment of station commanders and the security situation in specific areas.

“Adjustments are made every day based on the assessment of our station commanders, particularly if there is a need to add more personnel in certain areas,” she said.

She also said that regular patrol and roaming operations remain in place, especially during Misa de Gallo hours, to maintain police visibility and deter possible criminal activity.

Despite the holiday season, Villaro emphasized that police alertness will remain high.

“Even if there are holiday breaks, our personnel remain on alert. Our patrol and roaming units will continue to operate throughout the period,” she said.

The MCPO assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order as residents observe religious activities and holiday traditions in Mandaue City. (ABC)