Police catch over 400 violators

A TOTAL of 401 individuals were apprehended across Cebu Province on Sunday, June 14, 2026, as authorities strictly enforced local ordinances under the Safer Cities Initiative.

Police conducted 238 operations throughout the province, resulting in the collection of P103,150 in fines for ordinance violations.

Ordinance violations

According to data released by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), the most common violations involved city and municipal traffic ordinances, with 236 cases recorded.

This was followed by curfew violations involving minors with 67 individuals intercepted; public intoxication with 42 cases; smoking in public places with 21 violators; and 21 individuals cited for roaming without shirts.

Seven individuals were apprehended for operating videoke machines late at night and seven others were cited for violating other local ordinances.

Of the 401 apprehended individuals, 236 were fined, while 165 were issued warnings and released without charges.

Community discipline

Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr., CPPO director, said discipline remains a key factor in strengthening communities and should be upheld by residents and law enforcers alike.

“Discipline remains the cornerstone of peace and order. While we continue to enforce the law with consistency, we also remind the public that lasting safety begins at home and is strengthened by community cooperation. Our operations are meant to guide behavior and promote responsibility among all Cebuanos,” Mangelen said.Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, director of the Police Regional Office 7, commended the CPPO for its enforcement efforts.

“The continued success of the Safer Cities Initiative in Cebu reflects the dedication of our personnel on the ground. However, this effort is most effective when supported by an equally responsible and disciplined community. We urge the public to remain cooperative in maintaining peace and order,” Abad said.

The provincial police will sustain its intelligence-driven and community-oriented operations to ensure public safety. / AYB