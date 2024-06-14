Police, Cebu City government intensify efforts to rescue street children

THE Anti-Mendicancy Board of the Cebu City Government and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) have stepped up their efforts to rescue street children who will be caught entering public utility vehicles (PUVs) and handing passengers envelopes requesting money.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of CCPO, stated that they will assign more police personnel to assist the city's Anti-Mendicancy Board personnel in their rescue operations.

Earlier, Councilor Jose Abellanosa filed a resolution requesting that the City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and the Anti-Mendicancy Board save the street kids who may have been exploited by a criminal syndicate.

However, the police claimed that they have not yet monitored children being used by syndicate. (AYB, TPT)