Police chief, 2 others relieved for alleged hog smuggling

The police chief of the southwestern town of Dumanjug, Cebu and his deputy and intelligence officers have been relieved from their posts following allegations of hog smuggling from Negros Island.

As this developed, the Cebu Provincial Government issued an executive order on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, to establish an Anti-Smuggling Inter-Agency Task Force aimed at cracking down on the illegal transport of livestock, goods and other cargo along the shorelines of southern and western Cebu, citing reports of undocumented shipments arriving in several barangays without the required permits or clearances from government agencies.

Capt. Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo, Dumanjug police chief; Lt. Heine Aspera, deputy chief; and Staff Sgt. Reynold Burlado, intelligence police non-commissioned officer, were removed from their posts pending investigation.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) have launched a formal investigation to determine the extent of their involvement in the illegal activity, Capt. Eden Rex Baguio, CPPO information officer, told Sunstar Cebu on Saturday, Oct. 26.

According to the Provincial Capitol Public Information Office, concerned citizens reported that undocumented hogs from Negros were being unloaded under the cover of night, specifically between midnight and 3 a.m., in three barangays: Camboang, Bitoon, and Tangil.

These shipments reportedly lacked permits or clearances from government agencies.

“The illegal shipments of livestock, goods and other cargo to shorelines in several barangays, without the proper authorization from local government units, deprive these areas of their right to collect fees,” the governor’s executive order stated.

The unregulated entry of hogs has also raised public safety issues.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia questioned the safety of these animals, highlighting the risk they pose to consumers since the hogs bypassed veterinary checks and shipping permits required by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“How can we ensure the safety of these hogs if they have not undergone certification by local veterinarians and proper shipping procedures from the DA?” Garcia said.

This also prompted Garcia to meet with key officials, including PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, CPPO Director Col. Percival Zorrilla and representatives from the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, Maritime Police, DA and the Municipality of Dumanjug, on Friday.

They were joined by Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Rose Vincoy and other agency heads to coordinate efforts in addressing the smuggling activities.

Garcia also announced that the new anti-smuggling task force will be led by Aberin, with heads of uniformed services as vice chairs and representatives from relevant agencies as members.

The governor instructed law enforcement to increase visibility, conduct inspections and monitor ports and checkpoints, particularly in the southwestern part of Cebu, where the illegal activity has been reported.

According to Baguio, the removal of Mamaradlo, Aspera and Burlado from their posts is not a suspension, as due process still needs to be followed.

“They have only been transferred to the holding unit while the investigation progresses. If evidence confirms their involvement, appropriate cases will be filed against them,” said Baguio.

Baguio reminded all personnel in southwestern Cebu to remain vigilant and prevent the smuggling of goods, particularly livestock.

“We also call on the community to assist the police by reporting any suspicious activities involving the movement of goods from other islands,” Baguio said.

The number of hogs smuggled and the boats involved are still under investigation.

Authorities are working to verify the extent of the smuggling operation and ensure those responsible are held accountable, Baguio said.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach the Dumanjug Police Station for comment, but to no avail.