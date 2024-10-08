Police: COC filing in Cebu City peaceful, orderly

THE last day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Cebu City went smoothly and peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), they strictly enforced security measures by sending additional police personnel to the Cebu City Comelec office on the last day of the registration period and to areas where supporters of different candidates gathered.

The CCPO's next task is to get ready for the start of the election period next year.

Macatangay said that there had been no recorded election-related incidents in the city since day 1 of the registration period on October 1.

As is customary, the CCPO will inventory its personnel to find out if any of their family members have filed COCs to run in the upcoming election.

If so, the police personnel in question will be reassigned to another unit.

The police will also keep an eye on the movements of drug money if these are utilized to support the campaign of their chosen political candidates. (AYB)