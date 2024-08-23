Police conduct walkthrough for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo security

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) led by their chief, Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, conducted a walk through with the Cebu City Transportation Office, Provincial Planning and Development Office and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Friday, August 23, 2024, along the parade route of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo from the Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center prior to the deployment of police personnel who will secure the event scheduled for Sunday, August 25.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operation of the CCPO, nearly 2,000 police personnel will be installed along the parade route as early as 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Macatangay said that there are roads in the uptown area that will be closed starting at 9 a.m. and they will find out when it will be reopened during their final coordination meeting with the Capitol officials.

"We were told that the road closure will be as early as 9 a.m. but we will see if that is still the prevailing after our coordination meeting this 5 p.m.," Macatangay said on Friday, August 23.

In line with the event, the police placed the entire Cebu under full alert since Monday, August 19, 2024, until after the repeat performances of the winners on Monday, August 26.

Macatangay clarified that there will be no signal jam during the presentation.

As usual, the PNP will implement the 'one entrance, one exit' policy within the CCSC for the contingents.

The police warned the spectators not to bring bladed weapons and alcoholic beverages inside the Cebu City Sports Center. (AYB, TPT)