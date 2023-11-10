Police conducts probe to identify man who grabbed woman’s breast in Urgello

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is conducting an investigation to identify the man shown on CCTV footage grasping the woman’s breast.

The incident happened last Monday, November 6, 2023, in Urgello Street, Cebu City, where an unidentified man, whose face was partly covered by an umbrella, approached the woman asking whether she knew of any vacant boarding houses in the area.

But in the middle of their conversation, the offender moved closer to the woman, grabbed her breast, and then fled.

Because of this, the operatives of the Abellana Police Station coordinated with the barangay and discovered that the victim is a student who hails from Cebu province and is currently on vacation abroad with her family.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of CCPO, made an assurance that they will identify the suspect as soon as possible so he can be taken into custody and charged in court.

Rafter described an incident in 2021 also in Urgello Street, where a minor girl was approached by a man and enticed to give her money as long as he could touch her private parts, but the girl ran away out of fear.

When asked if the man on CCTV footage is the same person who lured her, the girl answered in the affirmative.

The police will back-track the CCTV recordings in 2021 to verify the girl’s claim. (AYB, TPT)