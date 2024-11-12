Police continue to secure Cebu City Hall amid ‘takeover’ rumors

THE police will continue to protect Cebu City Hall from any potential disruptions following reports that dismissed Mayor Michael Rama has sent a letter to the Ombudsman, indicating that his six-month suspension has ended and that he intends to return to work.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), stated that the police will follow any official legal orders from government agencies like the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding Rama's reinstatement.

Because there is no order yet, the police will remain inside and outside the city hall.

Macatangay also emphasized that they will strictly enforce the “no permit, no rally” policy outside the city hall.

Last Friday, tensions flared at City Hall when former City Administrator Collin Rosell, a Rama ally, attempted to resume his job but was handcuffed by the police on charges of usurpation of authority. (AYB, TPT)