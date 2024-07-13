Police crack down on ‘abusive’ taxi drivers during Palaro

THE Highway Patrol Group (HPG) 7 conducted a surprise inspection on Saturday, July 13, 2024, targeting taxi drivers overcharging athletes and delegates visiting Cebu for the Palarong Pambansa.

The HPG 7 inspected taxi meters to ensure these were working. The patrol group also handed out stickers with police hotline numbers.

It said passengers can report to the authorities taxi drivers who take advantage of them, especially those passengers coming from sea ports, airport and bus terminals, by using calling the emergency hotline numbers.

The surprise inspection, dubbed Oplan against Abusadong Taxi Drivers, was in compliance with the directive of Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, following reports of overcharging by some drivers.

Aberin advised passengers to check the taxi’s meter if it is accurate.

The PRO 7 official said taxi drivers who are caught overcharging their passengers will face legal action.

“While most of our PUV (public utility vehicle) drivers in Cebu are honest, the police will be looking at those very few who may take advantage of the situation by overpricing,” he said.

He said the Philippine National Police and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 7 are closely working together to prevent this from happening and assured that proactive steps are being taken against erring drivers.

Last Friday, July 12, a taxi driver was apprehended for not using the meter while transporting passengers from Pier 1 to the Cebu City Sports Center.

One of his passengers turned out to be an undercover police officer posing as a Palarong Pambansa delegate. / AYB, TPT