Police: Crime rate in Central Visayas drops

THE total number of crimes in the Central Visayas from January 2023 to October 31, 2023 has dropped by 4.52 percent when compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7).

In the eight focus crimes for this year—murder, homicide, bodily harm, rape, theft, robbery, and carnapping of cars and motorcycles—the PRO 7 reported 3,192 criminal incidents, which is lower than last year’s 3,343.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said there is a possibility that the crime will increase due to the impending holiday season.

Because of this, Aberin ordered his men to increase their presence on the streets.

“We will make sure that our streets are flooded with police officers. We will assign more police officers on the streets and reduce the number of policemen in the office," Pelare said in Cebuano.

Among the things that the police would undertake is to step up community coordination and invite people to notify the police if they see criminal activity in their neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has tightened their security once more due to the impending Christmas season and the Sinulog festival early next year.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, there are minor offenses that need to be monitored by the police, such as snatching and pickpocketing. (AYB, TPT)