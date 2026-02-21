Cebu City police deny favoritism in tragic Banilad hit-and-run

CEBU City police are defending their actions following a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a young entrepreneur. Officials insist that officers followed all standard procedures and remained neutral, despite public concerns about how the case was handled.

Police respond to claims of unfair treatment

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, spokesperson for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), addressed allegations that the police showed favoritism during the investigation.

“I want to make it clear that there was no favoritism. The PNP remained neutral,” Los Baños stated. He explained that when officers arrive at a crash site, they are required to provide help to everyone involved—including the person at fault if they are injured.

Why the investigation faced delays

Some have questioned why certain police steps took longer than expected. Los Baños explained that the delay happened because the people involved needed emergency medical care.

Once a person enters a hospital emergency room, the police must step back and let doctors do their jobs. “The police could no longer intervene because the hospital had to follow its medical procedures,” he said.

The challenge of proving intoxication

One major point of discussion in this case is whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Los Baños clarified that police officers are not allowed to officially declare someone "drunk."

While an officer might smell alcohol, only a doctor can legally confirm if a person is intoxicated. This requires medical exams and specific equipment that is not always available at the scene. To fix this, the police are now working with the Cebu City Government to get breathalyzers for public hospitals to help with future cases.

Background on the Incident

The case involves a tragic accident that happened in the early hours of February 8, 2026.

The Victim: 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng. He was walking to his parked car near Maria Luisa Village in Banilad when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The Driver: 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo. He fled the scene but crashed his car a short distance away.

Pajarillo, who was also injured in the crash, has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and property damage. He is currently out on P72,000 bail.

The police are asking the public for understanding, stating that they secured the scene and coordinated with the hospital as quickly as possible under the law. (ABC)