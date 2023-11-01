Police deployed to man cemeteries after BSKE assignment

THE hundreds of police officers who were deployed to Bohol and Negros Oriental for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023 could not go home yet as they will continue to serve, this time in cemeteries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the policemen will now shift to “Oplan Undas” to ensure peace and order during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebration.

He said those who were assigned to man polling centers early in the morning on Election Day were ordered to rest so they can continue to serve in cemeteries Wednesday, November 1.

To further ensure the security in cemeteries in Cebu, the PRO 7 personnel, along with Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog of the Cebu City Police Office, inspected the major cemeteries in Cebu City on Wednesday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office, said they have identified early who will be assigned to cemeteries for the Kalag-Kalag celebration.

Aside from the police, the Visayas Command also deployed its personnel to cemeteries to ensure the public’s safety.

The public who visited their departed loved ones were reminded not to bring bladed weapons, intoxicating liquor and sound system, as these will be confiscated by the police.

The CCPO said they expect moderate traffic in areas near cemeteries, thus parking of vehicles has not been allowed in these areas. (AYB/LMY)