Police deployments, safety drill set in 2 cities

POLICE in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu are tightening security in and around schools, with Cebu City deploying officers to 287 public schools and Lapu-Lapu City preparing six campuses for a nationwide active-attack drill on Sept. 3.

The measures follow deadly school shootings in Tacloban City on June 22 and Zamboanga City on Aug. 18, which have prompted authorities to review campus security and emergency response procedures.

Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy city director for administration, said police personnel will be stationed at public schools, particularly during student arrival and dismissal times, as part of heightened security measures.

Officers will monitor school gates in the morning and afternoon as students enter and leave campuses. The CCPO will coordinate with the City Government and barangay tanods to secure school grounds and surrounding areas.

Tanods and other security personnel will support police operations, while increased police visibility is intended to deter possible threats.

In Lapu-Lapu City, six schools have been identified as pilot sites for the nationwide simultaneous school safety drill for active attack incidents set by the Department of Education (DepEd). These are Babag, Bankal, Marigondon, Mactan, Pusok and Sta. Rosa, covering junior and senior high school levels.

Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn Andales said in a message to SunStar Cebu that an interagency coordination meeting was held Tuesday, Aug. 25, to prepare for the nationwide drill. She said parents will be informed about the exercise.

Before the Sept. 3 drill, the six pilot schools will undergo a pre-orientation and tabletop exercise at the DepEd Division Office. The activity will involve the Parent-Teacher Association, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, police, City Traffic Management Services and other concerned agencies.

The drill follows a directive from the DepEd Central Office amid concerns over active attacks in schools. It was supposed to happen on Aug. 25, but it was moved due to several class suspensions in Luzon caused by inclement weather. / DPC, ABC