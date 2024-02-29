Police enforce 'Oplan Disiplina' in Pit-os

Mayor Rama had first announced that he wanted each barangay in the city to become a "Cebu City Like Barangay," meaning that it would be clean, beautiful, and secure from criminal activity.

The officials removed everything that was blocking the sidewalk during the event on Thursday morning, February 29, 2024, including a concrete stairway that was close to the road.

Additionally, they impounded the motorcycles parked in prohibited zones, creating traffic congestion and cited some motorists for various infractions such as not wearing helmets, overloading, and driving without a license.

Dalogdog revealed that Pit-os is the fifth barangay where they implemented the "oplan."

He said that the people who will continue to enforce the city's laws in their respective jurisdictions are the barangay officials of the barangays where the oplan has already been implemented.

"Yes na maintain nato to kay ang mag padayon sa pag implementar niana mao ang atung mga barangay officials, naa man silay Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team or uban pang force multipliers nga alalayan sa atung kapulisan," Dalogdog said.

(Yes, we can keep it going because our barangay officials are the ones who will carry it out. They have a Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team or other force multipliers, and the police will assist them).

Dalogdog, however, said that they would not be able to accomplish this without the public’s support. (AYB, TPT)