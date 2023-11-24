Police file raps vs cop’s murderers, tanods

THE case of murder against Atong Bacalso Rafols and Ramil Salazar, who were believed responsible for the shooting death of Police Coroporal Ryan Languido Baculi during a buy bust operation in Barangay Kinasang-an has been filed with the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, among those sued were two barangay tanods in Inayawan who allegedly helped Rafols and Salazar escape following the event.

Based on information from the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office, the police filed an Accessory to the Crime of Murder and Obstruction of Justice charges against tanods Ildefonso Fernandez Pepino Jr. and Danilo Ricaplaza Gipo.

"As we have already told you we have received reports and we have validated reports and we have obtained pieces of evidence nga naay nitabang nila sa ilang pag-escape (that somebody helped them escape), this is actually a violation of law more particularly we have referred the complaint of accessory to the crime of murder and obstruction of justice," according to Pelare, who is also a lawyer.

Pelare stated that they have evidence that somebody had assisted the suspects’ escape using the barangay’s vehicle.

Pelare had earlier said that one of the tanods reportedly brought the suspects to his home, but he did not call the police even if Rafols was wounded.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Inayawan barangay captain Kirk Repollo, but he did not answer.

In a Facebook post, Repollo had expressed willingness to assist in the investigation by submitting his two tanods if needed.

A member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7), Baculi sustained four gunshot wounds during an anti-illegal drug operation in Sitio Pagtambayayong in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Baculi served as the poseur buyer in the operation.

The operation’s targets were Atong Bacalso Rafols and Ramil Salazar, both residents of Sitio Pagtambayayong.

In the course of the buy-bust, the suspects noticed that they were transacting with a policeman.

While approaching Rafols and Salazar, Baculi was shot.

Rafols was reportedly injured in the hand.

Police could not yet establish which of the two targets had shot at the police officer. (AYB, TPT)