Police gear up for Marcos’ visit to Cebu

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is preparing to provide security for the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Saturday, April 27, 2024, to attend two events: the 503rd Kadaugan sa Mactan and the capsule laying for the Mactan Newtown Expo Center.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, that apart from the police, other government agencies will also assist in providing security.

In preparation for the President's arrival, Pelare said the alert level will be raised from normal to full alert.

Pelare promised that there would be sufficient police officers to protect the President, but he did not specify the exact number of officers that would be deployed.

Aberin instructed his men who will be stationed in Lapu-Lapu to refrain from using their phones, except during emergency cases. (AYB, TPT)