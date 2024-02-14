Police give flowers as gesture of affection on Valentine’s Day

THE Cebu City Police Office joined the observance of Ash Wednesday by giving out flowers to the churchgoers on Wednesday, February 14.

The event also coincided with the Valentine’s Day celebration.

CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog led the distribution of red roses inside the church and in public places.

"Ang atung kapulisan sa Cebu City nag anhi sa Santo Nino Church para manghatag og flowers para ipaabot namo sa katawhan sa syudad sa Sugbo ang among pag higugma ngadto kanila," Dalogdog said.

(Our policemen from Cebu City visited Santo Niño Church and brought flowers as a token of our affection for the people of Cebu City.

The staff of the Waterfront Police Station, led by Major Efren Diaz, also distributed flowers to tourists at the Fort San Pedro and Plaza Independencia.

In addition, the Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) led by Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla established a checkpoint on ML Quezon Street in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, with the intention of deceiving drivers into thinking they are issuing tickets for infractions when in fact they are giving them gifts.

According to Parilla, they carried out this Valentine's Day trick to demonstrate to the drivers that they are not just good at catching them but also capable of showing them appreciation. (AYB, TPT)