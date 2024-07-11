Police give free medical, dental services in Loay, Bohol

IN LINE with 29th Police Community Relations (PCR) Month celebration and the “Abante Bohol Caravan”, the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) headed by Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit recently conducted an outreach program in Barangay Las Salinas Norte, Loay, Bohol.

Services offered during the event were free medical consultations, oral health education, distribution of free slippers and dental kits, free blood pressure tests, haircuts, and porridge.

"The success of the Abante Bohol Caravan underscores the dedication of the PNP and its partners to serving the people of Bohol, reflecting PMFC's commitment to making a positive impact in the community and highlighting the PNP's dedication to public service," Sucalit said during the event held last Saturday, July 6. (GPL, TPT)