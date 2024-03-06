Police hunt down those responsible for the death of KTV bar patron

THE police already have clues as to who killed 32-year-old Joseph Ybañez, a native of Dalaguete town, but temporarily stayed in Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

Ybañez was shot and killed amid a riot outside a KTV bar on Pelaez Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the victim and his friends were drinking inside the KTV bar when they got into a confrontation with another group of men, based on the findings of the investigation conducted at the Carbon Police Station.

As a result, the bar’s management ordered the troublemakers to leave the establishment, causing the latter to continue fighting outside.

However, a man on a motorcycle suddenly appeared out of nowhere, took a gun from his waist, and shot the victim thrice with a .45 pistol.

The victim was struck in the eye, instantly killing him.

The perpetrators then fled on a motorcycle and headed toward Colon Street.

According to Rafter, they are now pursuing some individuals linked to the murder, including the victim's companion who may be able to provide information about the crime.

The authorities are also reviewing the CCTV footage in the vicinity that could shed light on the killing.

They will also look into why the bar's management did not call the police at the time of the incident.

She explained that in order to prevent a shooting from occurring, the management of the bar should notify the police if there is a commotion inside.

"We will recommend nga ipatawag namo tong establisemento nganong ingon ana. Di ba mga panghitabo nato last year sa ubang lugar ingon ana man gud ang nahitabo usually sa parking area mag-away, sa gawas na sa establisemento kay ang practice sa mga establishment ilang pagawson, which is a very wrong nga action, instead nga motawag unta sila og police. Dapat imong tawagan ang police, i-hold nila na kaya nga naay mga bouncer, security guard kay kami mga police dili pud namo na maisa-isa gyud nga mabantayan sila, ang uban pud ma deprive sa among serbisyo," Rafter said.

(We will call the establishment to find out why it occurred. Due to the practice of businesses shooing people away rather than calling the police, there were situations last year where people fought outside, usually at the parking lot. Instead, they should call the police and apprehend those responsible for the disturbance; this is why security guards and bouncers are present because we, the police, are unable to manage them all, and others would be deprived of our service).

The police are still gathering more evidence that would be used in filing a case against the perpetrators. (AYB, TPT)