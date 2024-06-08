Police hunt killer of former Cebu City Hall employee; love triangle eyed

THE Adlaon Police Community Precinct and Talamban Police Station are on the lookout for the person who shot and killed Jogie Goc-ong Batican, a former employee of Cebu City Hall from Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City.

Batican was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked by the riding-in-tandem in Purok 1, Barangay Cambinocot, Cebu City around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024.

He and his son formerly worked at the Cebu City Hall on a job-order basis, doing road repairs.

Police Major Alvino Enguito, the chief of the Talamban Police Station, stated that the culprit and the victim knew each other.

As their inquiry progressed, authorities discovered through the victim's neighbors that the suspect's wife—whose identity is withheld—had a relationship with Batican.

For this reason, the authorities believe that envy and personal grudges were the driving forces behind the shooting.

“Possible reason gyud ani is personal grudge dala na pud ni sa selos kay sa atong term pa gikabit ang asawa,” Enguito said.

(Possible reason for this is personal grudge brought by jealousy because this is what we call, the wife was made a mistress).

The victim's live-in partner, Edna, said in an interview with DyHP RMN Cebu that that she was already aware that her husband was seeing someone else.

Edna said her husband confessed to her about what he had done and offered an apology.

Edna claimed that she went to the barangay hall to report the problem and that the woman apologized during their confrontation before the Lupon.

"Nanguyab daw na akung kapuyo niya ako siya giingnan nga unyag nanguyab wala diay ka kahibawo nga naa kay bana? Bisag unsa pay diskarte sa laki nimo maghuna-huna ka nga pamilyado ka dili ka mopatol uy," Edna said.

(My live-in partner reportedly courted her, and I questioned her “Are you not aware that you have a husband?” You already have a family, so you're not supposed to believe in my husband).

The relationship between the two allegedly started in December last year and it was only in January 2024 that she learned about it from her husband’s co-worker.(AYB, TPT)