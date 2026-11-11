Police hunt suspect in killing of cashier

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has launched a manhunt for a security guard suspected of fatally shooting pharmacy cashier Marjorie Llaguno on V. Rama Ave. in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as Jerome Abella, 37, a resident of Barangay Tisa who remains employed by a security agency.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, CCPO deputy director for operations, said the search would continue until Abella is arrested and justice is served for Llaguno.

All CCPO units are taking part in the search, Pelare said. He urged Abella to cooperate with police and surrender.

“Ang amoa dili moundang ang CCPO para madakop siya unya makahatag ta og hustisya… ang among gipasalig is the whole force of CCPO is now conducting hot pursuit operation,” Pelare said.

(The CCPO will not stop until he is arrested and we can deliver justice… we assure the public that the entire CCPO force is conducting a hot pursuit operation.)

Pelare said investigators believe Abella shot Llaguno out of anger over her refusal to reconcile with the suspect.

Abella previously worked as a security guard at the pharmacy where Llaguno was employed and the two had been in a relationship before she decided to end it, police said.

Breakup

Police said Abella refused to accept the breakup and had threatened to harm Llaguno if she would not get back together with him.

“Mao to ang impormasyon nga nakuha nato no nga nag lalis-lalis na sila kay murag ganahan na ang babaye nga mo kuan na sa ilang relasyon, in fact nagbuwag na gyud sila pero murag ang lalaki is still pursuing unya nagkaaway sila,” Pelare said.

(The information we gathered was that they had been arguing because the woman apparently wanted to end their relationship; in fact, they had already broken up, but the man was still pursuing her and they argued.)

Police also received information linking Abella to another case, although no details were provided.

Llaguno had left her home in Caballes Compound in Barangay Guadalupe and boarded a passenger jeepney before the shooting, police said.

Abella allegedly shot her on V. Rama Ave. in Barangay Calamba while he was riding a motorcycle.

The suspect fled and remained at large as of this report.

An initial report from CCPO crime scene investigators showed that Llaguno sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head and another to the neck. / AYB