Police identify 2 suspected snatchers along N. Bacalso Avenue

THE two individuals who were seen on camera snatching valuables from bus passengers along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City last week have already been identified by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The video got viral in the social media and garnered various reactions from netizens.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, disclosed that the two are siblings who have been described by some residents as notorious snatchers.

The police made an attempt to visit their residence in A. Lopez Street, Barangay Calamba, but they were not there, and it was alleged that they had fled after realizing that the video had already gone viral.

It is said that the two used the internal passageways beside the river as their escape route after committing a crime.

In order to stop the two from harming other individuals, Rafter said they have already worked with the police to arrange for their arrest.

Rafter also asked the public to report to their nearest police station if they spotted the siblings.

"So if anyone knows where these people are now, please just send me a text message. Our Facebook accounts are available at our stations 1 to 11," Rafter stated.

The residents claimed that the two had previously been apprehended for snatching but were later released because they were minors. (With TPT)