Police identify man who attacked 2 female call center agents

THE police have already identified the man seen on CCTV camera attacking two female call center agents as they were going to open the gate to their home in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City past 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Because of this, the Mabolo police led by station commander Major Eraño Regidor launched a manhunt operation against the perpetrators.

Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), stated that certain witnesses' testimony suggested that the suspect, who the police declined to name while the inquiry was still underway, had a companion when he committed the crime.