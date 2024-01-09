Police identify man who attacked 2 female call center agents

THE police have already identified the man seen on CCTV camera attacking two female call center agents as they were going to open the gate to their home in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City past 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Because of this, the Mabolo police led by station commander Major Eraño Regidor launched a manhunt operation against the perpetrators.
Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), stated that certain witnesses' testimony suggested that the suspect, who the police declined to name while the inquiry was still underway, had a companion when he committed the crime.
According to Rafter, the offender had already been arrested five times and was freed from custody after agreeing to a plea deal.
“Kining tawhana taga Apas rapud base sa pamahayag sa mga witnesses kay naklaro man iyang nawong. Ang atong station 4 gitabangan na sa City Intelligence Unit sa pagpangita aning tawhana, more on robbery ang iyang previous nga kaso,” Rafter said.
(According to what the witnesses said, this man is from Apas because his face was recognized. The City Intelligence Unit helped the station 4 find the man, whose prior cases mostly involved robberies).
The woman has already lodged a complaint at the Mabolo Police Station, claiming that the thief only grabbed small items from her.
In another incident, a man broke into a coffee shop on Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, around 5 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024.
A CCTV camera caught the incident, in which the criminal ripped open the drawer only to find it empty.
Rafter said that the management stopped leaving valuables in their shop after it was robbed last year.
The suspect could not easily be recognized in the video as his face was partly covered, but according to Rafter, they already have a person of interest in the case. (With TPT)