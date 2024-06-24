Police identify person of interest in Barangay Tejero shooting

A person of interest in the shooting of alias Jefferson in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, has already been identified by the Waterfront police.

According to Police Major John Lambert Yango, the chief of Waterfront Police Station, the incident might have been motivated by a personal grudge.

He said one of Jefferson’s customers threatened to harm him after he gave him salt instead of the white crystalline substance or shabu.

Reports said that Jefferson gave his customers fine salt when he ran out of drug supply. After the incident, the victim was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The culprit, on the other hand, is still at large. (AYB, TPT)