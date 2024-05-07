Police identify riding-in-tandem behind killing of e-bike driver

THE Abellana police have already identified the four persons tagged in killing a minor e-bike driver only identified as Alex and wounding his companion, who is also a minor, at dawn Wednesday, May 1, 2024, on Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of the Abellana Police Station, they will file charges against the perpetrators at the fiscal’s office once they finished getting the statements of the witnesses.

Leanza said one of the things that they are looking into in their investigation as the motive of the crime is personal grudge.

One of the witnesses who refused to be identified told SunStar Cebu that the victim was also a troublesome man in their community in Barangay Calamba.

The witnesses said the culprits rode a motorcycle, with the driver acting as the gunman.

The injured partner, who is now in stable condition in the hospital, also provided statements to the authorities.

Leanza hoped that in the event that they file a murder case, their case will be strong enough to secure an arrest warrant from the Cebu City City Prosecutor's office.

Leanza said the culprits are all from Cebu City. (AYB, TPT)