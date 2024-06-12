Police: Independence Day celebration in Cebu City peaceful, orderly

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) described the celebration of the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence as peaceful and orderly.

Highlights of the commemoration on Wednesday morning, June 12, included a march from Fuente Osmeña to Plaza Sugbo, where a program was conducted.

According to Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the chief of CCPO, police personnel were deployed in areas where activities were held, like the two fun runs organized by the city government and a private organization.

Dalogdog disclosed that they also mobilized the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) team to keep an eye on the early morning protest march initiated by progressive groups in downtown Cebu City.

In the afternoon, the CDM will move to the Plaza Independencia to secure the Kalayaan concert featuring the Knapsack dancers, Glyniss & Anton, Jerika Teodorico and Kadangyan.

The Task Force Kasaligan and Cebu City Transportation Office (CTTO) personnel also assisted the police in providing security. (AYB, TPT)