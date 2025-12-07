Police injured after car falls off cliff in Balamban, Cebu due to strong water flow

A POLICE officer was injured after his vehicle was swept away by strong rushing water and fell off a cliff along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban, Cebu, early Sunday morning, December 7, 2025.

Based on the investigation of the Balamban Municipal Police Station, the vehicle was driven by Police Master Staff Sergeant Mohaliden Kamsang Samod, 44, a resident of Tubigagmanok, Asturias.

Samod had reportedly come from Balamban and was headed toward Cebu City. However, upon reaching the area, he encountered strong water flowing across the road, making the pavement extremely slippery.

The officer decided to turn back toward Balamban, but as he made a U-turn, the strong current swept the vehicle off the road and over a cliff estimated to be 20 to 30 feet deep.

Samod sustained minor injuries. (AYB)