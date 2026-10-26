Police inspect cemetery before Kalag-kalag crowds arrive

CEBU City police and local officials inspected Calamba Cemetery to decide what security changes are needed before Kalag-kalag, the Cebuano word for the observation of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1-2, 2026, during which large crowds visit.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the CCTO and force multipliers such as barangay tanods joined the inspection as they will be serving as augmentation force for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

CCPO chief Col. Ricky Sumalde said initial security was already in place. Assistance desks will be set up inside and at the entrance of the cemetery one day before Kalag-kalag.

Security cameras

Calamba Barangay Captain Esther Concha said the cemetery has two entrances and one large exit, enough to prevent crowding. The barangay has six security cameras in strategic areas to monitor the inside and outside of the cemetery, along with three public address systems to inform the public. Tanods will also be deployed, she said.

As to how to deal with families living in mausoleums, Concha did not say how the barangay will deal with them. She said some are gradually moving out, while others were allowed to stay by the owners, who also hire them to guard and clean the tombs.

Masses

Meanwhile, San Nicolas Parish, which runs the cemetery, said the gate opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Fr. Eduardo Ventic said masses will be held every hour on Nov. 1 and 2, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Ang closing sa whole cemetery is 11 o’clock in the evening, so maybe ang kadtong naa sa sulod pagka 11 o’clock hinay-hinay nato silag gawas like sa mall wala nay makasulod na,” Ventic said.

(The closing of the whole cemetery is 11 o’clock in the evening, so maybe those who are inside by 11 o’clock, we will slowly get them out, like in a mall, where no one can enter anymore.)

As in past Kalag-kalag observations, the parish strictly bans liquor, sharp weapons and sound systems that could harm or disturb visitors. / AYB