Police intensify hunt against robber who shot woman inside PUV

POLICE have intensified the manhunt against the robber who shot a 26-year-old woman inside a public utility vehicle (PUV) during a holdup try last Wednesday night, March 27, 2024 at the corner of New Imus Road and General Maxilom Avenue in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), their investigators did not give up looking for the robber who shot the victim, Jemelita Balaba Salvador, in the neck when she tried to fight back.

After the incident, the perpetrator quickly fled and boarded another PUV, without taking anything from the victim.

Police have already obtained a photo of the culprit, but they are still trying to identify him.

According to Rafter, the victim, who works as a tutor, is still unable to speak and will soon have a minor leg surgery.

The police asked anyone with information about the perpetrator to report to their nearest police station. (AYB, TPT)