Police investigate fatal crash, road rage

SEPARATE traffic incidents in Cebu City over the weekend resulted in a fatal hit-and-run and an armed road rage altercation, prompting immediate action from local police and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

A 27-year-old bar worker was killed and her 56-year-old American live-in partner was injured after a speeding sports utility vehicle plowed into them along General Maxilom Ave. in Barangay Cogon Ramos at 2:21 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

Victims Criza Jean Concha of Barangay Lahug and American national John Charles Livingstone were walking toward the Fuente Osmeña circle when the incident happened. The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) reported that Cebu City Government closed-circuit television footage showed a white Toyota Fortuner veering into the opposite lane and striking the couple. Police indicated that the heavily intoxicated driver fell asleep at the wheel, running over Concha and throwing Livingstone onto the sidewalk before the vehicle stopped briefly and sped off toward the Fuente Osmeña rotunda, where it eventually halted.

Dead on arrival

Emergency responders rushed the victims to the Cebu City Medical Center, but attending physicians declared Concha dead on arrival.

Driver arrested

Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Ralph Anthony Go, a resident of Urgello St. in Barangay Sambag 1, who tested positive for alcohol on a breath analyzer test. TEU Chief Lt. Col. Jomar Medil said Go is in police custody and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury, along with violations of Republic Act (RA) 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013. The TEU also requested the LTO to revoke Go’s driver’s license and place an alarm on the vehicle’s plate number.

Escario altercation

In a separate incident at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, a violent road rage altercation occurred between a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck driver in the middle of Escario St. in Barangay Kamputhaw. Personnel from the Abellana Police Station said the conflict began when the motorcycle rider allegedly refused to give way to the pickup truck driver, who was attempting to overtake. The pickup driver got out of his vehicle, pulled out a knife, and attempted to stab the motorcycle rider, an incident captured on video showing both individuals ignoring bystanders who tried to de-escalate the situation.

Legal consequences

While responding police reported that the two parties eventually reached an amicable settlement at the barangay level, CCPO deputy city director for operations Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare emphasized that the involved individuals will still face legal consequences. Police investigators are preparing to file criminal charges, including alarm and scandal, against the drivers.

The CCPO also held a coordination meeting with LTO 7 legal officer lawyer Francis Santiago to address the matter. Pelare requested the LTO to issue a show cause order against both drivers to enforce accountability for the incident despite their out-of-court settlement. / AYB